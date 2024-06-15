Janney Montgomery Scott Upgrades Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) to Buy

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $150.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Janney Montgomery Scott’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MAA. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $129.50 to $138.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $154.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $152.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.97.

NYSE MAA opened at $139.32 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a fifty-two week low of $115.56 and a fifty-two week high of $158.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.84.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($1.01). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 25.92%. The business had revenue of $543.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 2,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total transaction of $333,076.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,057,103.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,807 shares of company stock worth $353,955. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

