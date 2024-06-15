JD Sports Fashion’s (JD) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 172 ($2.19) price objective on the stock.

JD has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 150 ($1.91) to GBX 165 ($2.10) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 925 ($11.78) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 900 ($11.46) to GBX 925 ($11.78) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, JD Sports Fashion presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 479.40 ($6.10).

Shares of JD Sports Fashion stock opened at GBX 120.75 ($1.54) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,051.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 122.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 127.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.32. JD Sports Fashion has a 1-year low of GBX 103 ($1.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 177.75 ($2.26).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a GBX 0.60 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. This is a positive change from JD Sports Fashion’s previous dividend of $0.30. JD Sports Fashion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,500.00%.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

