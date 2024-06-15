Jeetinder Singh Mahal Sells 900 Shares of Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR) Stock

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) COO Jeetinder Singh Mahal sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $21,744.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,217.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jasper Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JSPR opened at $25.02 on Friday. Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $31.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.91 and its 200 day moving average is $18.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.90 million, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 2.24.

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.23. Equities research analysts forecast that Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JSPR shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Jasper Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JSPR. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $140,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Jasper Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in Jasper Therapeutics by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 494,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jasper Therapeutics Company Profile

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. The company's lead product candidate is briquilimab, which is in clinical development as a novel therapeutic antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy.

Further Reading

