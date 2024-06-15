Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for DFS Furniture (LON:DFS)

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of DFS Furniture (LON:DFS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital restated a not rated rating on shares of DFS Furniture in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on DFS Furniture from GBX 180 ($2.29) to GBX 120 ($1.53) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.
DFS Furniture Trading Down 1.8 %
DFS Furniture Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a yield of 0.98%. DFS Furniture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,000.00%.
DFS Furniture Company Profile
DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails upholstered furniture in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company retails sofas under the DFS and Sofology brand names. It also engages in the manufacture of upholstered furniture and the supply of contract logistics.
