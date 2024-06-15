Jet Protocol (JET) Price Tops $0.0013 on Exchanges

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 14th. In the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.19 million and approximately $133,198.75 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00129917 USD and is down -1.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $133,200.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

