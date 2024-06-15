John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.250-3.600 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.7 billion-$1.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.7 billion. John Wiley & Sons also updated its FY25 guidance to $3.25-3.60 EPS.

John Wiley & Sons Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE WLY opened at $40.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.54. John Wiley & Sons has a one year low of $28.83 and a one year high of $43.72.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $468.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.70 million. John Wiley & Sons had a negative net margin of 10.69% and a positive return on equity of 18.20%. John Wiley & Sons’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that John Wiley & Sons will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

John Wiley & Sons Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -38.46%.

In other John Wiley & Sons news, EVP Jay Flynn sold 6,114 shares of John Wiley & Sons stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total transaction of $237,345.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,238.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

