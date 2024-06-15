Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $140.87

Johnson Service Group PLC (LON:JSG – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 140.87 ($1.79) and traded as high as GBX 160.60 ($2.05). Johnson Service Group shares last traded at GBX 159.20 ($2.03), with a volume of 585,754 shares traded.

JSG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Johnson Service Group from GBX 170 ($2.16) to GBX 185 ($2.36) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Johnson Service Group from GBX 140 ($1.78) to GBX 155 ($1.97) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £648.98 million, a P/E ratio of 2,610.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 146.93 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 141.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates in two segments, Workwear; and Hotel, Restaurants and Catering. The Workwear segment offers workwear and protective wear rental; and workplace hygiene services under the Johnsons Workwear brands, as well as provides laundry services.

