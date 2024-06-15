Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Holdings Lowered by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 610,659 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $18,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JNPR. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNPR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Juniper Networks

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $197,146.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 970,099 shares in the company, valued at $34,428,813.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $517,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,393,424.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $197,146.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 970,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,428,813.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,330 shares of company stock worth $1,708,320 over the last ninety days. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Juniper Networks Stock Down 0.3 %

JNPR traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $35.46. 3,002,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,886,482. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.84. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.87 and a 52-week high of $38.04. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.39, a PEG ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 10.02%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.54%.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.