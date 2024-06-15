Kampmann Melissa S. Has $4.71 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Kampmann Melissa S. trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 4.0% of Kampmann Melissa S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Kampmann Melissa S.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 10,597 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in Alphabet by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 6,093 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 15,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. grew its position in Alphabet by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 7,446 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 14,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total value of $105,566.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,532,870.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $74,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,314,254.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total transaction of $105,566.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,532,870.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,958 shares of company stock worth $25,805,853 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GOOG

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $1.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $178.37. 12,361,571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,698,730. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.30. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.83 and a 52-week high of $182.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.