Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $341.76

Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 341.76 ($4.35) and traded as high as GBX 347.50 ($4.43). Kenmare Resources shares last traded at GBX 333.50 ($4.25), with a volume of 36,423 shares.

Kenmare Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 342.14 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 341.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £285.54 million, a PE ratio of 296.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 4.04.

Kenmare Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Kenmare Resources’s previous dividend of $0.18. This represents a yield of 10.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. Kenmare Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,166.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Kenmare Resources

In other news, insider Andrew Webb bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 302 ($3.85) per share, with a total value of £30,200 ($38,456.64). Insiders own 21.81% of the company’s stock.

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of mineral sand products in China, the rest of Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The company's products include ilmenite, rutile, and zircon; monazite; and concentrates, including secondary zircon and mineral sand concentrates.

