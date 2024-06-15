Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $33.47

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $33.47 and last traded at $33.66, with a volume of 1490533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.23.

Kering Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.47.

Get Kering alerts:

Kering Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $1.009 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This is a boost from Kering’s previous dividend of $0.50.

Kering Company Profile

Kering SA manages the development of a series of renowned houses in fashion, leather goods and jewelry in France, the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, Japan, and internationally. The company offers ready-to-wear products apparel and accessories for men and women. It also offers leather goods and shoes; watches and jewelry; eyewear products; and fragrances and cosmetics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.