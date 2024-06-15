Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,100 shares, an increase of 201.2% from the May 15th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Kingfisher Stock Down 3.7 %

KGFHY stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $6.28. 76,562 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,040. Kingfisher has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $6.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.42 and a 200-day moving average of $6.04.

Kingfisher Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.1975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from Kingfisher’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Kingfisher Company Profile

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It also operates retail stores under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koçtas brands.

