Knorr-Bremse AG (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Short Interest Update

Knorr-Bremse AG (OTCMKTS:KNRRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 169,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Knorr-Bremse Stock Performance

KNRRY traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.76. 16,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,624. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.13 and its 200 day moving average is $17.46. Knorr-Bremse has a 12 month low of $13.62 and a 12 month high of $20.42.

Get Knorr-Bremse alerts:

Knorr-Bremse Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2589 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd.

About Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, marketing, and servicing of braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems. The Rail Vehicle Systems segment offers braking systems, entrance and HVAC systems, sanitary systems, coupling systems, digital solutions, smart services for optimizing rail traffic, power electrics, rail computing and communication (RCC)/TCMS, signaling systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, windshield wiper and wash systems, and extensive aftermarket solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Knorr-Bremse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knorr-Bremse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.