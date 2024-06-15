Konami (OTCMKTS:KNMCY) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $63.62

Konami Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:KNMCY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $63.62 and traded as high as $63.86. Konami shares last traded at $63.62, with a volume of 700 shares trading hands.
Konami Trading Down 0.5 %
The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.83 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.62.
About Konami
Konami Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the digital entertainment business. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Health & Fitness, Gaming & Systems, and Pachislot & Pachinko Machines. The Digital Entertainment segment manufactures and sells digital content and related products, including mobile games, arcade games, card games, and computer and video games.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Konami
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for Konami Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Konami and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.