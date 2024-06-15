Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $6.44

Shares of Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.44 and traded as low as $6.24. Konica Minolta shares last traded at $6.24, with a volume of 147 shares changing hands.

Konica Minolta Trading Down 5.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.41 and its 200-day moving average is $6.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.03 and a beta of 0.85.

Konica Minolta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in digital workplace, professional print, healthcare, and industrial businesses in Japan, China, other Asian countries, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, digital printing systems, and related consumables, as well as offers IT and printing solutions and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Konica Minolta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Konica Minolta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.