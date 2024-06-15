Lazari Capital Management Inc. Invests $648,000 in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Lazari Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,289,000 after buying an additional 12,771 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $21,775,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 84,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,951 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 229,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $543.86. The company had a trading volume of 5,444,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,379,865. The firm has a market cap of $469.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $411.02 and a fifty-two week high of $545.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $522.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $503.33.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

