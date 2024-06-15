Lazari Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,939 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Lazari Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,544 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 2,939 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up about 1.5% of Lazari Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Lazari Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wyrmwood Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 202.2% in the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $4.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $178.01. 82,038,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,882,416. The company has a market cap of $567.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $299.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.15 billion. On average, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,855 shares of company stock worth $19,285,643 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on TSLA. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.90.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.