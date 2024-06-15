Lefteris Acquisition (OTCMKTS:LFTRU) Trading Down 0.4%

Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LFTRU – Get Free Report) was down 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00. Approximately 1,400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 2,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.04.
Lefteris Acquisition Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.00.
About Lefteris Acquisition
Lefteris Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.
