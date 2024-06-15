LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Shares Down 5.8%

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $43.70 and last traded at $43.70. Approximately 55,243 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 264,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.39.

TREE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of LendingTree from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up previously from $37.00) on shares of LendingTree in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The stock has a market cap of $560.42 million, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.30.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $167.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.03 million. LendingTree had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 21.07%. As a group, analysts expect that LendingTree, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Trent Ziegler sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $431,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5 shares in the company, valued at $246.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other LendingTree news, CFO Trent Ziegler sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $431,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Heather Novitsky sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $98,160.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,681.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,802 shares of company stock worth $673,219 over the last three months. Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in LendingTree by 16.8% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of LendingTree by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of LendingTree during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LendingTree during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of LendingTree by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 15,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

