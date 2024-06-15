Lendway (NASDAQ:LDWY) Trading Down 3.4%

Lendway, Inc. (NASDAQ:LDWY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.58 and last traded at $4.60. 2,827 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 7,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.76.

Lendway Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $8.12 million, a PE ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.24.

Get Lendway alerts:

Lendway (NASDAQ:LDWY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.03 million during the quarter.

Lendway Company Profile

Lendway, Inc operates as a specialty agricultural and finance company focusing on making and managing its agricultural investments in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates FarmlandCredit.com, a non-bank lending business that seeks to purchase existing loans and/or originate and fund new loans domestically.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lendway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lendway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.