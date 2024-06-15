Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the May 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

Shares of LBRDP stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.72. 2,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,824. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.74. Liberty Broadband has a 1 year low of $20.90 and a 1 year high of $24.30.

Liberty Broadband Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

