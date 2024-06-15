Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Short Interest Update

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 707,700 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the May 15th total of 858,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 164,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Andrew Reardon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.04, for a total value of $830,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,903.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Andrew Reardon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.04, for a total value of $830,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,903.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew E. Korenberg sold 3,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total value of $290,817.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,489,591.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,403 shares of company stock valued at $2,150,882. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $107,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 356.2% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $146,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of LGND stock traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.06. 85,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,281. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $49.24 and a twelve month high of $94.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.57.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $3.01. The business had revenue of $30.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 79.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LGND has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LGND

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.