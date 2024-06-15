Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Sold by Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lowered its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LNC. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 1,032.2% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 105,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,853,000 after buying an additional 96,434 shares during the period. Oracle Alpha Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at about $425,000. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at $511,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth $1,897,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 27,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 9,358 shares during the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Lincoln National

In other news, EVP Sean Woodroffe sold 55,127 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $1,795,486.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,457,165.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Lincoln National from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Lincoln National from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Lincoln National from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.90.

Lincoln National Price Performance

NYSE LNC traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,016,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,953. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.98 and its 200 day moving average is $28.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.85. Lincoln National Co. has a twelve month low of $20.85 and a twelve month high of $33.33.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.27. Lincoln National had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.62%.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

See Also

