LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of LiqTech International in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a buy rating and a $5.15 price objective for the company.

Get LiqTech International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LIQT

LiqTech International Stock Performance

LiqTech International stock opened at $2.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $13.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.06. LiqTech International has a twelve month low of $2.27 and a twelve month high of $4.20.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.24 million during the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 48.20% and a negative net margin of 47.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LiqTech International

An institutional investor recently raised its position in LiqTech International stock. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its stake in shares of LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,323 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC owned about 2.56% of LiqTech International worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.06% of the company’s stock.

About LiqTech International

(Get Free Report)

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company operates through Water, Ceramics, and Plastics segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LiqTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiqTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.