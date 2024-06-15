Litecoin (LTC) Trading 3.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. Litecoin has a total market capitalization of $5.79 billion and $377.36 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Litecoin has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $77.51 or 0.00117448 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Litecoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000205 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00008396 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,642,844 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org.

Buying and Selling Litecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin (LTC) is a digital currency designed for fast, low-cost payments over the internet. Created by Charlie Lee in 2011 as an alternative to Bitcoin, it offers improved transaction times and a higher maximum supply, using a different algorithm (scrypt) for mining. Litecoin facilitates peer-to-peer transactions without a central authority, making it suitable for a wide range of financial activities, from everyday purchases to trading and investment. Its creation by a former Google engineer aimed to address and improve upon some of Bitcoin’s limitations, establishing Litecoin as a practical complement to Bitcoin in the digital currency ecosystem.”

Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.