Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) Director Acquires C$194,500.00 in Stock

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) Director John Kanellitsas acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.89 per share, with a total value of C$194,500.00.

Lithium Americas Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of Lithium Americas stock opened at C$3.83 on Friday. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 1 year low of C$3.80 and a 1 year high of C$28.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 8.38 and a quick ratio of 52.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$6.10 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.07. The firm has a market cap of C$831.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.71 and a beta of 1.58.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.01). Lithium Americas had a negative net margin of 160.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas Corp. will post 1.3803828 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LAC. Eight Capital upgraded shares of Lithium Americas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. National Bankshares set a C$7.00 target price on Lithium Americas and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Lithium Americas to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.00.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

