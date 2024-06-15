Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.99

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$3.99 and last traded at C$4.00, with a volume of 168518 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LAC shares. National Bankshares set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Lithium Americas and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Lithium Americas to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Eight Capital raised shares of Lithium Americas to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.00.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LAC

Lithium Americas Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$831.76 million, a PE ratio of -54.71 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 52.06, a current ratio of 8.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.07.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.01). Lithium Americas had a negative net margin of 160.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. On average, equities analysts predict that Lithium Americas Corp. will post 1.3803828 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John Kanellitsas bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$3.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$194,500.00. In other Lithium Americas news, Director Jinhee Magie purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.48 per share, with a total value of C$51,840.00. Also, Director John Kanellitsas purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$194,500.00. Insiders bought a total of 58,611 shares of company stock worth $248,678 over the last three months. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.