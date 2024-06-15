LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.38.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm cut shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $6.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on LivePerson from $3.00 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on LivePerson from $3.50 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. B. Riley dropped their target price on LivePerson from $3.75 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LivePerson

In related news, EVP Alex Kroman sold 120,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total value of $76,830.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders have sold 193,709 shares of company stock valued at $117,241 in the last 90 days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LivePerson during the first quarter worth approximately $5,313,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,102,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in LivePerson by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,737,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,758,000 after acquiring an additional 755,945 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LivePerson by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,656,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,634,000 after purchasing an additional 523,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in LivePerson during the third quarter worth $1,905,000. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LivePerson Stock Performance

LPSN stock opened at $0.60 on Friday. LivePerson has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $6.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.69. The firm has a market cap of $53.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.85.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 56.82% and a negative net margin of 31.27%. The business had revenue of $85.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.53 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that LivePerson will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies. The company offers the Conversational Cloud, an enterprise-class digital customer conversation platform, which enables businesses and consumers to connect through conversational channels, such as voice, in-app, and mobile messaging.

