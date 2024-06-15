Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) to Post Q4 2025 Earnings of $7.41 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lockheed Martin in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the aerospace company will earn $7.41 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $7.38. The consensus estimate for Lockheed Martin’s current full-year earnings is $26.17 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lockheed Martin’s FY2026 earnings at $30.21 EPS.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

LMT has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $475.00 to $518.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.0 %

LMT stock opened at $458.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $462.54 and its 200 day moving average is $449.16. The stock has a market cap of $109.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.47. Lockheed Martin has a 1-year low of $393.77 and a 1-year high of $479.50.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 85.96%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.43 earnings per share.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.10%.

Institutional Trading of Lockheed Martin

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMT. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10,526.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,362,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $617,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,409 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1,075.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 481,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $218,841,000 after acquiring an additional 440,169 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,589,447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,173,641,000 after acquiring an additional 336,588 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $151,402,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,302,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,120,920,000 after acquiring an additional 279,162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.