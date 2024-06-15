L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Short Interest Down 19.3% in May

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,600 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the May 15th total of 50,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised L’Oréal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

L’Oréal Stock Down 3.1 %

L’Oréal Increases Dividend

LRLCY traded down $2.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.84. 156,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,106. L’Oréal has a 1-year low of $77.11 and a 1-year high of $100.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $1.4219 per share. This is an increase from L’Oréal’s previous dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 24th.

About L’Oréal

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Dermatological Beauty. It offers skincare, make-up, hair colourants, haircare, perfumes, and hygiene products.

