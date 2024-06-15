L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Short Interest Down 19.3% in May

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,600 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the May 15th total of 50,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Berenberg Bank raised L’Oréal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on L’Oréal
L’Oréal Stock Down 3.1 %
L’Oréal Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $1.4219 per share. This is an increase from L’Oréal’s previous dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 24th.
About L’Oréal
L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Dermatological Beauty. It offers skincare, make-up, hair colourants, haircare, perfumes, and hygiene products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than L’Oréal
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for L'Oréal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Oréal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.