Lumina Gold Corp. (CVE:LUM) Senior Officer Sells C$56,000.00 in Stock

Lumina Gold Corp. (CVE:LUM – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Martin Raymond Danziger Rip sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.56, for a total transaction of C$56,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Martin Raymond Danziger Rip sold 25,000 shares of Lumina Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.56, for a total transaction of C$14,000.00.

Lumina Gold stock remained flat at C$0.56 during trading hours on Friday. 12,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,694. The company has a market capitalization of C$232.97 million, a P/E ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.57 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.50. Lumina Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.63.

LUM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Lumina Gold from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets set a C$0.75 target price on shares of Lumina Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Lumina Gold Corp., a precious and base metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos Gold-Copper Project located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

