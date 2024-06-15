Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Macatawa Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Macatawa Bank Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MCBC opened at $13.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $462.83 million, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.56 and its 200-day moving average is $11.47. Macatawa Bank has a 1-year low of $8.31 and a 1-year high of $14.59.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $25.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.10 million. Macatawa Bank had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 30.56%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Macatawa Bank will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Macatawa Bank

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Macatawa Bank by 307.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 117,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 88,741 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Macatawa Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $793,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Macatawa Bank by 284.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 73,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 54,031 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Macatawa Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in Macatawa Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Macatawa Bank

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

