Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) VP Robert E. Waltermire Sells 2,000 Shares

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 2,000 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $570,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of MDGL stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $277.59. The stock had a trading volume of 418,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,560. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.76 and a 12-month high of $299.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.02 and a beta of -0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $229.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 9.39 and a quick ratio of 9.39.
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($7.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($6.06) by ($1.32). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($4.23) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -27.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDGL. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 223.3% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 454.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, BNP Paribas bought a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.
