Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Short Interest Down 24.5% in May

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,940,000 shares, a decline of 24.5% from the May 15th total of 11,840,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magna International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magna International in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,102,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,118,000 after purchasing an additional 289,105 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 64,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 6,581 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MGA has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Magna International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Magna International from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Evercore lowered their target price on Magna International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Magna International from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Magna International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Magna International Price Performance

Magna International stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.19. 1,867,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,637,367. Magna International has a 52-week low of $41.21 and a 52-week high of $65.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.62.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.18). Magna International had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Magna International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Magna International will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Magna International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Magna International’s payout ratio is currently 53.98%.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Recommended Stories

