Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Insider Aaron Saltz Sells 4,778 Shares

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) insider Aaron Saltz sold 4,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total value of $65,219.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 317,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,327,186.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Magnite Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Magnite stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.73. 2,531,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,475,939. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.35. Magnite, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.28 and a 1-year high of $15.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. Magnite had a negative net margin of 12.24% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $130.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.77 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MGNI shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Magnite from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Magnite in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Magnite from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Magnite from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magnite

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Magnite during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Magnite in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnite during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Magnite during the first quarter worth $108,000. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Magnite in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

