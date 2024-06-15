Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mannatech Stock Performance

NASDAQ MTEX opened at $7.98 on Tuesday. Mannatech has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.00 million, a PE ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.44.

Get Mannatech alerts:

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mannatech had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $29.39 million for the quarter.

Mannatech Company Profile

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. It primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mannatech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mannatech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.