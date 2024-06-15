MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW) Short Interest Update

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 206,300 shares, a drop of 22.3% from the May 15th total of 265,500 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 124,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of MarketWise from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

MarketWise Trading Down 4.7 %

MKTW traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,341. MarketWise has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $3.62. The stock has a market cap of $405.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.03.

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The newsletter publisher reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. MarketWise had a negative return on equity of 0.74% and a net margin of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $108.99 million for the quarter.

MarketWise Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. MarketWise’s payout ratio is 100.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MarketWise

In related news, major shareholder Greenhaven Road Investment Man sold 103,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total value of $163,220.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,893,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,584.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 28.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MarketWise

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in MarketWise by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,499 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,292 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in MarketWise in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in MarketWise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of MarketWise in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketWise in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 23.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MarketWise

MarketWise, Inc operates a content and technology multi-brand platform for self-directed investors in the United States and Internationally. Its platform includes subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools to navigate the financial markets. The company offers various investment strategies, such as value investing, income, growth, commodities, cryptocurrencies, venture, crowdfunded investing, biotechnology, mutual funds, options, and trading; investment research product portfolio through a range of media, including desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile; and financial newsletters.

