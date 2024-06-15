Marston’s (LON:MARS) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $31.19

Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 31.19 ($0.40) and traded as high as GBX 34.30 ($0.44). Marston’s shares last traded at GBX 33.20 ($0.42), with a volume of 492,640 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 31.40 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 31.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.71. The stock has a market cap of £203.04 million, a PE ratio of -1,068.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.49.

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, partnership, and leased pubs in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses. The company was formerly known as The Wolverhampton & Dudley Breweries PLC and changed its name to Marston's PLC in January 2007.

