Marston’s (LON:MARS) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $31.19

Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 31.19 ($0.40) and traded as high as GBX 34.30 ($0.44). Marston’s shares last traded at GBX 33.20 ($0.42), with a volume of 492,640 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marston’s
Marston’s Price Performance
About Marston’s
Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, partnership, and leased pubs in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses. The company was formerly known as The Wolverhampton & Dudley Breweries PLC and changed its name to Marston's PLC in January 2007.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Marston’s
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Adobe Stock: It’s Not Too Late To Buy The Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Marston's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marston's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.