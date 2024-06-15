Maverick Protocol Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $112.84 Million (MAV)

Maverick Protocol (MAV) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 15th. One Maverick Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000577 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Maverick Protocol has traded down 6.6% against the dollar. Maverick Protocol has a total market cap of $112.84 million and approximately $7.51 million worth of Maverick Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maverick Protocol Token Profile

Maverick Protocol’s genesis date was June 28th, 2022. Maverick Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 295,432,224 tokens. Maverick Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/maverick-protocol. Maverick Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mavprotocol. Maverick Protocol’s official website is www.mav.xyz.

Maverick Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maverick Protocol (MAV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Maverick Protocol has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 250,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Maverick Protocol is 0.37915796 USD and is down -2.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $9,827,421.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mav.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maverick Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maverick Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

