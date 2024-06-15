MBG (OTCMKTS:MBGH) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.01

MBG Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:MBGH – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.00. MBG shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 1,200 shares trading hands.
MBG Stock Up 66.7 %
MBG Company Profile
MBG Holdings Inc provides IT and network lifecycle solutions from deployment to decommissioning. The company was formerly known as American Metals Recovery and Recycling Inc The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas. MBG Holdings Inc operates as a subsidiary of Multiband Global Resources, LLC.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MBG
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Adobe Stock: It’s Not Too Late To Buy The Dip
Receive News & Ratings for MBG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MBG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.