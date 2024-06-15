MBG (OTCMKTS:MBGH) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.01

MBG Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:MBGH – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.00. MBG shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 1,200 shares trading hands.

MBG Stock Up 66.7 %

MBG Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MBG Holdings Inc provides IT and network lifecycle solutions from deployment to decommissioning. The company was formerly known as American Metals Recovery and Recycling Inc The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas. MBG Holdings Inc operates as a subsidiary of Multiband Global Resources, LLC.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MBG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MBG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.