McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) EVP Sells $351,318.00 in Stock

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) EVP Leann B. Smith sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.53, for a total transaction of $351,318.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,941.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

McKesson Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:MCK opened at $589.95 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $392.48 and a 12 month high of $592.41. The firm has a market cap of $76.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $551.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $514.93.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by ($0.16). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. The company had revenue of $76.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 31.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.08%.

MCK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $571.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $563.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $571.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McKesson

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,362,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,190,000 after buying an additional 46,659 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 14.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,398,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,937,000 after buying an additional 294,832 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,024,140,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,997,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,017,000 after buying an additional 62,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 3.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,595,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,656,000 after buying an additional 50,265 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

