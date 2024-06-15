Mercantile Ports & Logistics (LON:MPL) Trading Down 4.6%

Shares of Mercantile Ports & Logistics Limited (LON:MPL – Get Free Report) were down 4.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.50 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.55 ($0.02). Approximately 2,081,783 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 614% from the average daily volume of 291,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.63 ($0.02).

Mercantile Ports & Logistics Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.61, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Mercantile Ports & Logistics Company Profile

Mercantile Ports & Logistics Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates port and logistics facilities in India. The company developing a port and logistics facility in approximately 200 acres of land with a sea frontage of 1,000 meters at Karanja Creek. It also provides port operation services, including cargo handling, storage, other ancillary port, and logistics services.

