Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.29.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MRSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mersana Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush raised shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. BTIG Research raised Mersana Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Mersana Therapeutics from $1.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Shares of MRSN stock opened at $2.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.89 and its 200-day moving average is $3.27. Mersana Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $6.28. The stock has a market cap of $253.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 352.01% and a negative return on equity of 260.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.52) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Mersana Therapeutics will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 479.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 976.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 8,575 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 47,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 10,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet needs. The company develops XMT-1660, a B7-H4-targeted Dolasynthen ADC candidate; and XMT-2056, an immunosynthen ADC. It has research and development collaborations with Janssen Biotech, Inc, Ares Trading SA, Merck KGaA, and Asana BioSciences, LLC for the development of ADC product candidates.

