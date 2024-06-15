Metahero (HERO) Trading 14% Lower This Week

Metahero (HERO) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 14th. In the last week, Metahero has traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar. Metahero has a market capitalization of $23.63 million and $839,699.09 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metahero token can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Metahero alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000033 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00000146 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Metahero Profile

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a token. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metahero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metahero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.