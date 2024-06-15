MetisDAO (METIS) Trading 9.4% Lower Over Last Week

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 15th. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $60.39 or 0.00091361 BTC on exchanges. MetisDAO has a market cap of $343.38 million and approximately $8.05 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MetisDAO has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MetisDAO Token Profile

METIS is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,686,334 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,686,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 59.0909358 USD and is down -1.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 248 active market(s) with $10,780,554.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

