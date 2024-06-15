Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Director Sells $257,982.24 in Stock

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 2,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $257,982.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,349,826.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Microchip Technology Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $91.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.55. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $68.75 and a 12 month high of $100.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.67.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 24.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.452 per share. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 52.16%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCHP. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microchip Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

