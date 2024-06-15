Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Bought by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,861 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $5,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 13,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,546,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,819,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $152.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 2,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total value of $333,076.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,057,103.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 2,807 shares of company stock valued at $353,955 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $139.32. 495,913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,964. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.11. The firm has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.84. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.56 and a fifty-two week high of $158.46.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $543.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.44 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 123.27%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

