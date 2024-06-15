Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Trading 4.9% Higher

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.28 and last traded at $7.28. 812,276 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 1,591,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.94.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mister Car Wash currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.56.

The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.03 and a 200-day moving average of $7.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.67.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Mister Car Wash had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $239.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.06 million. Analysts anticipate that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph Duane Matheny sold 16,416 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $131,492.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,383.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,646 shares of company stock valued at $153,811. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in Mister Car Wash during the third quarter worth $80,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Mister Car Wash by 16.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Mister Car Wash by 59.2% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 19,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 7,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mister Car Wash by 9.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 20,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter.

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company serves individual retail and corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

