Monero 1-Day Volume Reaches $54.62 Million (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. In the last week, Monero has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. Monero has a total market capitalization of $3.14 billion and approximately $54.62 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $170.21 or 0.00256976 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,217.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $431.57 or 0.00651576 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.60 or 0.00118670 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00008675 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00038372 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00044129 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.78 or 0.00075161 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,446,744 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

