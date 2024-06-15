Morgan Stanley Lowers Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $60.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

PSTG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Pure Storage from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Northland Securities cut Pure Storage from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Pure Storage from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $66.15.

Shares of Pure Storage stock opened at $67.66 on Wednesday. Pure Storage has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $68.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.18 and its 200 day moving average is $47.58. The stock has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.64, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

In other news, Director Mallun Yen sold 4,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $312,110.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,560.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mallun Yen sold 4,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $312,110.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,498 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,560.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 36,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total value of $1,981,593.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,150.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 291,399 shares of company stock worth $15,578,814. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $115,452,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 61.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,399,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,285 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 1,025.3% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,269,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,079 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 4,095.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,121,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,299,000 after buying an additional 1,094,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 33.8% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 4,068,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,926,000 after buying an additional 1,028,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

